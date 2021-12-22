Football Betting Tips – Nice v Lens preview & prediction

Nice would be eager to secure three more points as they look to seal a top three place in the Ligue 1 standings at the expense of Lens.

Watch and bet on Nice v Lens live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Nice v Lens Match preview

Allianz Riveira will see Les Aiglons looking to return to winning ways at home. In their last home game, Christophe Galiter’s men lost 3-0 to Strasbourg. However, a 2-1 win away to highflying Rennes showed what this team is capable of.

The Riveira giants should be aiming for a place in the Champions League and they have the squad to do that. A top 3 finish in the first half of the campaign would be a guarantee if they’re able to defeat Lens.

Les Artisennes have struggled in their last six encounters and have leaked in 26 goals so far. This is something of a concern for the visitors who need to find more solidity at the back.

Nice v Lens Team News

Les Aiglons will be without Bambu due to an ankle injury but other than that they have a fully fit squad to choose from.

The visitors will be without goalkeeper Jean Louis Leca, Machandao, Said and Gael Kakuta while Medina is going to serve a one-game suspension.

Nice possible starting lineup

Benitez, Guirassy, Sulemana, Boudaoui, Atal, Todibo, Dante, Lotomba, Lemina, Kluivert, Lemina, Rosario, Gouriri and Dolberg.

Lens possible starting lineup

Farinez, Gradit, Danso, Frankowski, Cahuzac, Fofana, Haidara, Da Costa, Sotoca, and Clauss.

Nice v Lens Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Nice v Lens from bet365:

Match Winner

Nice: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Lens: 13/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/11

Under 2.5: 11/10

Nice v Lens Match Prediction

Lens have a few important players missing which could impact their ability to get something out of this game.

Predicted Final Score: Nice 1-0 Lens

Best Bet: Under 2.5 goals at 11/10

Bet on Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 with bet365

How to watch Nice v Lens Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Nice v Lens live online from 20:00 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Nice v Lens Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: