Football Betting Tips — Napoli vs Spezia Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Napoli will be looking to claim back-to-back Serie A wins when they take on Spezia at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday.

Watch and bet on Empoli vs AC Milan live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 8:45 pm BST on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Napoli vs Spezia Preview

Napoli will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in their previous Serie A match. Luciano Spalletti’s side sealed full points from the league encounter after Elif Elmas scored the winning goal. They are now second in the league standings, having 39 points from 18 matches.

Spezia, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli at the weekend. They are now 17th in the league rankings with 13 points.

Napoli vs Spezia Team News

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will have to contend with a few injury woes, with Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and Mario Rui all sidelined.

Meanwhile, Spezia will not be able to avail the services of Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena and Eddie Salcedo as they are nursing their injuries.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens

Spezia possible starting lineup: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Bourabia, Maggiore, Reca; Strelec, Manaj

Napoli vs Spezia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Spezia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Napoli – 2/9

Draw – 11/2

Spezia – 11/1

Total goals:

Over 2 – 40/85

Under 2– 47/10

Napoli vs Spezia Prediction

Napoli will be full of confidence after their victory over AC Milan last time out. They are currently four points behind leaders Inter Milan in second spot at the league table. The Blues boast plenty of quality players in their ranks and they are expected to prevail over Spezia, who have lost four of their last six Serie A matches, with top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Napoli 2-0 Spezia

Best Bet: Napoli to win at 2/9.

Get Napoli to win at 2/9 with bet365

How to watch Napoli vs Spezia Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Napoli vs Spezia live online from 8:45 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Napoli vs Spezia Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: