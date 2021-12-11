Football Betting Tips — Napoli vs Empoli Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Napoli will take on Empoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Empoli Preview

Napoli suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last weekend, with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Merih Demiral and Remo Freuler all scoring for the visitors. The Blues are currently third in the league standings, having claimed 11 victories from 16 matches.

Empoli, on the other hand, enter this match on the back of a 3-1 victory over Udinese in their previous Serie A match. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side are now sitting 11th in the table, having secured 23 points from 16 matches.

Napoli vs Empoli Team News

Napoli have several injury woes at the moment, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Zaniolo, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz all sidelined due to injuries. Meanwhile, Empoli will enter the match on Sunday with a clean bill of health.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Elmas, Ounas; Mertens

Empoli possible starting lineup: Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Tonelli, Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco

Napoli vs Empoli Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Empoli from bet365:

Match-winner:

Napoli – 1/3

Draw – 4/1

Empoli – 9/1

Total goals:

Over 2 – 9/20

Under 2– 19/4

Napoli vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli claimed a 3-1 victory over Udinese in their previous league game. However, they look unlikely to win on Sunday as odds favourites Napoli have a significantly stronger crop of players. Luciano Spalletti’s side should claim full points against Empoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Predicted final score: Napoli 2-0 Empoli

Best Bet: Napoli to win at 1/3.

