Football Betting Tips – Nantes v Lens preview & prediction

Lens will be hoping to snap out of a slump as they face Nantes on Friday night.

The hosts head into this Ligue 1 encounter in high spirits following a 1-0 win over Lorient at the weekend. While the Canaires did labor throughout the 90 minutes, Wylan Cyprien’s strike ensured them of three crucial points.

The victory was much-needed since Nantes had been on a run of five games without a win before that. Antoine Kombouare will be hoping to see his team make home advantage count and aim for back to back wins in Ligue 1.

Lens are struggling a little at the moment and haven’t won in their last four games. After a good start to the campaign, they’ve now dropped to fifth place in the league standings and are ahead of Strasbourg and Monaco by just a point.

Franck Haise has done a good job of transforming Lens into a team that can threaten the established order in France but they should now be looking for more consistency in their displays.

Nantes v Lens Team News

Nantes have a fully fit squad to choose from but the likes of Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas are one booking away from suspension.

For the away side, Mamadou Camara is still out injured while Deiver Machado’s meniscal injury means that he won’t be back until next year. Wesley Said and Gael Kakuta are also out injured. Both Jonathan Clauss and Cheick Doucoure are suspended for this encounter.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lafont, Appiah, Merlin, Castelletto, Girotto, Moutussar, Chirivella, Muani, Simon, Blas, Coulibaly

Lens possible starting lineup:

Leca, Medina, Danso, Gradit, Cahuzac, Fofana, Frankowski, Varane, Costa, Sotoca, Kalimuendo

Nantes v Lens Match Prediction

While both teams have not been setting the league on fire in recent weeks, this encounter could be an entertaining one. Expect these to two have a go at one another in what should be an entertaining draw.

Predicted final score: Nantes 2-2 Lens

Best Bet: Both sides to draw at 12/5

