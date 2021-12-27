Football Betting Tips – Moreirense v Estoril preview & prediction

Moreirense host Estoril in a league encounter where the hosts would be looking to end a seven game winless run.

Moreirense v Estoril Match preview

Os Verdes e Brancos missed out on European football by just three points last season. However, this time around, their overall form has been woeful. They’re currently one point above Belenenses who are at the bottom of the table. They haven’t won in the last seven outings.

The Canarinhos would be eager to move on from the Taca de Portugal disappointment where they lost 3-1 to Tondela. Burno Pinheiro’s men are fifth in the league standings right now which looks good for a team that has only just return to topflight Portuguese football. They’re only three points behind Braga who are in fourth and would be eager to register another win on the road.

Moreirense v Estoril Team News

The home side will be without Godfried Frimpong. However, Galego recently made his long awaited return from a lengthy injury layoff.

The visitors will sorely miss Brazilian defender Lucas Africo who is out for the season after sustaining an injury against Vizela back in November.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Conceicao, Rosic, Vitoria, Conte; Jambor, Mane; Pires, Soares, Walterson; Luis

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Silva; Soria, Farraresi, Patrick, Joaozinho; Loreintz, Geraldes, Franco; Gomes, Fonte, Xavier

Moreirense v Estoril Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Moreirense v Estoril from bet365:

Match Winner

Moreirense: 17/10

Draw: 21/10

Estoril: 7/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/5

Under 2.5: 16/25

Moreirense v Estoril Match Prediction

The home side are in dire straits and we expect the run to continue. The visitors meanwhile, are in great form and should be able to nick three points.

Predicted Final Score: Moreirense 0-1 Estril

Best Bet: Estoril to win at 7/4

How to watch Moreirense v Estoril Live Stream

