Football Betting Tips – Montpellier v Angers preview & prediction

Montpellier should be looking to extend their winning streak and a chance to move higher up the Ligue 1 table as they take on Angers.

Montpellier v Angers Match preview

Stade de la Mosson will see the home side aiming to continue their winning run at the expense of Les Scoistes.

Olivier Dall’Oglio has every reason to be happy about his life with La Paillade who are on course to qualifying for Europe next season if they continue playing the way they have. A more aggressive approach has helped the one-time Ligue 1 champions a lot. They have won just once at home in the league and should be aiming for another win.

Angers on the other hand Gerald Baticle knows that his team also has a chance to play in Europe next season. However, they need more consistency in order for that to happen. Les Noirs et Blancs were knocked out by Linas-Montihery in the Coupe de France in what was an embarrassing result. Les Scoistes have been good away from home so might be thinking about a win at the Mosson.

Montpellier v Angers Team News

Maxime Esteve is still recovering from a muscular injury and is likely to return in 2022.

For the visitors, Baticle has a clean bill of health.

Montpellier HSC possible starting lineup:

Omlin; Ristic, Sakho, Thuler, Souquet; Chotard, Leroy; Mavididi, Savanier, Sambia; Wahi

Angers possible starting lineup:

Petkovic; Ebosse, Traore, Thomas, Doumbia; Cabot, Ounahi, Mangani, Fulgini; Bahoken, Boufal

Montpellier v Angers Match Prediction

La Paillade have the initiative and are unlikely to allow anything to affect what has been a really great end to the year 2021.

Predicted Final Score: Montpelier 1-0 Angers

