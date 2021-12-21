Football Betting Tips – Monaco v Rennes preview & prediction

Monaco have a chance to move inside the top five if they are able to defeat Rennes at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Watch and bet on Monaco v Rennes live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Monaco v Rennes Match preview

After securing a Round of 32 place in the Coupe de France, Les Monegasques would be expecting to end the year 2021 with a win. They currently trail leaders PSG by 19 points but have all to play for when it comes to Champions League aspirations.

Niko Kovac’s men are playing with a lot more balance and structure than in previous seasons but need to be consistent when it comes to getting the right results. They have been good at keeping high scoring opponents at bay and Rennes are the sort of a team that can score in multiples.

The Breton giants would be eager to make amends from the 2-1 defeat to Nice in their recent Ligue 1 outings. Bruno Genesio’s men play entertaining football and have scored goals for fun in recent weeks. In fact, they have shown more composure on their travels. Not just that, they are very good at closing out games and defensively have been very sturdy.

Monaco v Rennes Team News

A hip problem might force Aleksandr Golovin to miss the clash while Benoit Badiashille and Cesc Fabregas remain injured.

For the visitors, Jeremy Gelin is most definitely out due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Henrique, Disasi, Maripan, Aguilar; Tchouameni, Fofana; Martins, Volland, Diop; Ben Yedder

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Gomis; Assignon, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert; Majer, Martin, Sulemana; Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier

Monaco v Rennes Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Monaco v Rennes from bet365:

Match Winner

Monaco: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Rennes: 11/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under 2.5: 42/41

Monaco v Rennes Match Prediction

While both sides have done well, it appears that this game is headed for a draw. Rennes don’t like conceding goals while Monaco have become very stable at the back as well.

Predicted Final Score: Monaco 1-1 Rennes

Best Bet: Draw at 5/2

Bet on Draw at 5/2 with bet365

How to watch Monaco v Rennes Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Monaco v Rennes live online from 20:00 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Monaco v Rennes Monaco v Rennes Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: