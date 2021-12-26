Football Betting Tips – Middlesbrough v Nottingham preview & prediction

Middlesbrough take on Nottingham as both teams look to secure their respective places in the Championship playoff spots.

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Match preview

Chris Wilder’s men have been in fine form of late, amassing 11 points form 18 since he arrived at the dugout. Such strong displays have made Premier League qualification a real possibility. They have been able to keep cleansheets as well and the 1-0 win over Bournemouth showed how good Boro can be.

Forest on the other hand, have turned things around in the space of 15 games and are also eyeing a promotion playoff spot. The East Midlands giants were lucky to win 1-0 at the expense of Hull last weekend but they would have taken it anyway.

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Team News

Marc Bola is out for at least six weeks due to a knee injury.

Cooper on the other hand, will be without the services of Alex Mighten and Jordi Osei-Tut.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Watmore, Sporar

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Grabban, Zinckernagel

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Middlesbrough v Nottingham from bet365:

Match Winner

Middlesbrough: 1/1

Draw: 12/5

Nottingham: 14/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 67/50

Under 2.5: 9/13

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Match Prediction

We predict a win for the away side as they have proven to be very sturdy at the back and have the ability to get the odd goal in whenever needed.

Predicted Final Score: Boro 0-1 Nottingham

Best Bet: Nottingham to win at 14/5

Bet on Nottingham to win at 14/5 with bet365

