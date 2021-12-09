Football Betting Tips – Metz v Lorient preview & prediction

Relegation contenders Metz and Lorient are set to lock horns at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday.

Metz v Lorient Match Preview

Following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of AS Monaco, Metz will be eager to do well in front of their home fans on Matchday 18. Les Grenats have struggled in recent weeks and a porous backline is the reason why they are stuck in relegation trouble. However, the upcoming encounter against Lorient could be a chance for them to turn the page.

Les Merlus are on a six-game winless streak and lost to Nantes at home last time out. While Metz have not done well in recent memory, Lorient have performed worse than their hosts. They have scored just once in the last six games which clearly shows why there is so much pressure on their defense week in week out.

Metz v Lorient Team News

Kevin N’Doram, Habib Maiga, Matthieu Udol and Manuel Cabit are all out injured for the hosts.

For Les Merlus, Jeremy Morel, Moritz Jenz and Fabien Lemoine are sidelined with injuries.

Metz possible starting lineup

Oukidja, Bronn, Kouyate, Jemerson, Sarr, Pajot, Centonze, Delaine, Nguette, Boulaya, Niane

Lorient possible starting lineup

Nardi, Mendes, Petrot, Laporte, Le Fee, Diarra, Abergel, Le Goff, Silva, Grbic, Moffi

Metz v Lorient Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Metz v Lorient from bet365:

Match Winner

Metz: 29/20

Draw: 11/5

Lorient: 2/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 10/13

Metz v Lorient Match Prediction

Lorient have seemingly forgotten how to score goals and this could play a big part in them taking the relegation battle down the wire. Expect the home side to come away with a crucial win to move away from the bottom three.

Predicted final score: Metz 2-0 Lorient

Best Bet: Metz to win at 29/20

