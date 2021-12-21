Football Betting Tips – Marseille v Reims preview & prediction

Marseille will be focused on heading into the new year on the back of a win as they take on Reims at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille v Reims Match preview

The hosts have won just twice in their last six Ligue 1 games at home. However, Jorge Sampaoli would be eager to see his men return to winning ways. The Phoceenians avoided an upset in the Coupe de France after they had to come from behind to defeat Cannet Rocheville 4-1 at home.

The Rhone outfit is second in the league standings and while they might not be able to catch up to PSG, they can at least ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League next season.

Reims on the other hand, are in great form, having won four of their last five games in all competitions. They’re three points away from the top half of the table and Oscar Garcia would be hoping for a scalp on Wednesday night.

Marseille v Reims Team News

With a clean bill of health, Sampaoli would be eager to field his best XI for this encounter.

Reims meanwhile, will be without Fraser Hornby, Marshall Munetsi and Fede Doucoure. Valon Berisha and Yunis Abdelhamid are also back in contention of serving one-game suspensions.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Under, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Gerson; Payet, Milik

Reims possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic, Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid; Foket, Lopy, Cassama, Matusiwa, Konan; Toure, Ekitike

Marseille v Reims Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille v Reims from bet365:

Match Winner

Marseille: 4/6

Draw: 13/5

Reims: 19/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 13/17

Marseille v Reims Match Prediction

It won’t be a walk in the park but Les Phoceens have enough quality up front to seal a crucial win heading into 2022.

Predicted Final Score: OM 2-1 Reims

Best Bet: Marseille to win at 4/6

Bet on Marseille to win at 4/6 with bet365

