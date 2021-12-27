Football Betting Tips – Maritimo v Vizela preview & prediction

Maritime would be eager to move on from a dismantling at the hands of Benfica when they take on Vizela at home.

Watch and bet on Maritimo v Vizela live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday December 28. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Maritimo v Vizela Match preview

It was a night to forget for Vasca Seabra’s men whose three game unbeaten run was ended in such a cruel manner by Benfica who clobbered them 7-1. Rafa Silva was in fine form, scoring once and providing four assists. And the home side would be looking to make amends as they take on Vizela.

The away side stunned Braga in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinal with a 1-0 win. However, Alvara Pacheco’s men lost 4-0 to Porto last time out. This means that they have now won just once in their last 12 outings.

Maritimo v Vizela Team News

The hosts will be without Xadas who has a knee injury.

Vizela will be without Ivanildo Fernandes and Claudemir.

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Victor; China, Leo, Junior, Winck; Mendes, Beltrame; Costa; Guitane, Alipour, Tageue

Vizela possible starting lineup:

Costa; Mario, Cardoso, Mbemba, Sanusi; Corona, Vitinha, Uribe, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Maritimo v Vizela Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Maritimo v Vizela from bet365:

Match Winner

Maritimo: 7/4

Draw: 11/5

Vizela: 13/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 7/10

Maritimo v Vizela Match Prediction

Both teams have had forgettable game weeks in the league so would want to avoid another poor result which is why a draw seems to be a likely outcome.

Predicted Final Score: Maritimo 1-1 Vizela

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 11/5

Bet on Both teams to draw at 11/5 with bet365

How to watch Maritimo v Vizela Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Maritimo v Vizela live online from 19:00 pm BST on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Maritimo v Vizela Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: