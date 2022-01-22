The Premier League clash between Manchester United & West Ham is scheduled for 3 pm on Saturday, and 888sport is offering enhanced odds on either side emerging with three crucial points in the race for the top four.

UK Premier League betting sites are offering odds of approximately 17/20 on Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils winning on Saturday, and 11/4 odds on David Moyes’ West Ham.

At 888sport, however, you can get enhanced odds on either side winning. The bookmaker is currently broadcasting odds on Man U at 9/1 and West Ham at 25/1!

This means that a £5 (max) bet on United to win at odds of 9/1 could payout £50 (including the original £5 stake).

To wager using 888sport’s enhanced 9/1 odds on Man U to win, or 25/1 on West Ham, just follow these simple steps:

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips: Why bet on Man U to win?

West Ham looked shaky at the back and slipped to a 2-3 home defeat vs Leeds United last time out.

Manchester United’s form at Old Trafford has been nothing if not inconsistent this year to date. But there were promising signs in the first half vs Aston Villa and in the second half vs Brentford that new interim-manager Ralf Rangnick is beginning to get his message across to his star-studded but underperforming squad.

At the excellent 9/1 odds available at 888sport, we’re backing the Red Devils to keep up the decent form under the German by claiming three vital points for their UCL hopes in the game against West Ham.

But there are other reasons to bet on the home side besides recent form:

In the Premier League era, Manchester United have played West Ham 25 times at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won 20 of those games, which equates to an 80% win ratio at home.

Manchester United are unbeaten vs West Ham at home in the last 13 games played

Manchester United have won four and drawn one of the last five EPL games with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has endured a below-par campaign overall. But, the Portuguese sensation has returned to something like his best in recent games vs Aston Villa & Brentford with two goals and two assists.

