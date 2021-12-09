Mallorca and Celta Vigo will be going all out when they clash at the Iberostar stadium.

Register an account at BetUK and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

The two sides will meet on the 10th of December at 21:00 BST.

Mallorca will host Celta Vigo in a game that promises to be a trailer as both teams will desperately want the win. Mallorca have 3 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 games. However, they will be full of confidence as they got a hard-fought win from league leaders, Athletico Madrid.



RCD Mallorca will be fighting tooth and nails to ensure they carry the winning spirit from last weekend into their next few matches. Mallorca currently sit in 12th place on the La Liga table. 12th position isn’t so bad considering they were in the Secunda division last season.



Mallorca will seek to improve their League positions since they are just 4 points from seventh-placed Barcelona. Mallorca have lost only one of their last 9 La Liga games against Celta Vigo, drawing 3 and winning 5.



Celta Vigo have struggled for consistency this season and come into this match on the back of a 2-1 loss to Valencia. They have 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 games. They will be looking to hurt Mallorca.



The last 2 games between Mallorca and Celta de Vigo were blistering with 10 goals scored. Celta Vigo will be itching for a win against Mallorca since their last Mallorca win was in March 2006. They will be confident in the fact that they have not lost in their last 3 away La Liga games, winning 2 and drawing 1.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo team news

Mallorca will miss Matthew Hoppe and Antonio Raillo who are injured. Take Kubo who came off the bench to grab the winner for Mallorca against Athletico Madrid, will be available to play wide.



For Celta, Nolito will be available to take the place of Iago Aspas. Aspas picked up a suspension through a yellow card and will be out of the squad since he is injured anyway. Augusto Solari will also be out through injury.



Mallorca possible starting lineup: Reina, Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa, Galarreta, Baba, Kubo, Kang-in, D Rodriguez, Angel



Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Dituro, Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan, Beltran, Mendez, Suarez, Cervi, Mina, Nolito

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo form guide

Mallorca has taken only one win in their last 6 League games, taking only one loss as well. Celta Vigo have one win, 3 draws and 2 losses going into this game. Celta Vigo have won 2 and drawn 1 of their last away League games. Mallorca have lost only 1 of their last 8 La Liga home games, drawing 5 and winning 2. Their last La Liga home defeat came in September against Osasuna.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo odds

The latest betting odds for Mallorca vs Celta are from BetUK.



Match winner:

Mallorca – 2.60

Draw – 3.00

Celta Vigo – 3.05



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.33

Under 2.5: 1.58



Both teams to score

Yes – 1.92

No – 1.82

Mallorca vs Celta prediction

Both teams are almost evenly matched and most of the best betting sites seem to be of this opinion. Sportslens believes this match will end in a draw with both teams scoring goals.



Prediction: Mallorca vs Celta Vigo ends in goals and a draw.