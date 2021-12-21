Football Betting Tips – Lyon v Metz preview & prediction

Lyon will be looking for a better end to the year as they prepare to take on Metz who are fighting for Ligue 1 survival.

Watch and bet on Lyon v Metz live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Lyon v Metz Match preview

There was yet another episode of crowd trouble after Les Gones’ Coupe de France game against Paris FC was suspended. This is the second time the Rhone giants have had a game abandoned. A few weeks ago, they were deduced one point in Ligue 1 due to crowd violence in the game against Marseille.

Peter Bosz’s men have been undefeated at home in the last 19 league games but are currently in 13th place in the league standings and eight points behind Rennes who are occupying the last Champions League qualification berth. While they haven’t lost at home for almost a year, Les Gones have not won at home since October.

Metz crashed out of Coupe de France at the hands of fourth tier Bergerac Perigord. The elimination was shocking for Frederic Antonetti’s men who now have to focus on avoiding the drop. Following a 4-1 win over Lorient, the away side would be hoping for a better trip to Rhone.

Lyon v Metz Team News

Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of Lenny Pintor, Jason Denayer and Sinaly Diomande. However, Lucas Paqueta returns from suspension and could be given the nod ahead of Karl Toko Ekambi or Xherdan Shaqiri.

For the away side, Vincent Pajot and Pape Sarr are suspended while Manuel Cabit and Matthieu Udol are ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Dubois, Boateng, Da Silva, Emerson; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Paqueta, Aouar, Ekambi; Dembele

Metz possible starting lineup:

Oukidja; Jemerson, Kouyate, Bronn; Centonze, Maiga, Traore, Delaine; De Preville, Boulaya; Niane

Lyon v Metz Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lyon v Metz from bet365:

Match Winner

Lyon: 4/11

Draw: 17/4

Metz: 7/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 1/2

Under 2.5: 30/17

Lyon v Metz Match Prediction

There’s no denying the fact that Bosz’s men have not been that great this season. However, the Ligue 1 giants should be able to get the right result against a Metz side that is likely to play Ligue 2 football next season.

Predicted Final Score:

Best Bet: Lyon to win at 4/11

Bet on Lyon to win at 4/11 with bet365

How to watch Lyon v Metz Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Lyon v Metz live online from 20:00 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Lyon v Metz Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: