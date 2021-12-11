Football Betting Tips – Luton v Fulham preview & prediction

Fulham eager to return to winning ways at the expense of Luton who are in 12th in the league standings.

Luton v Fulham Match preview

After being held to three draws on a trot, Fulham would want to return to winning ways when they take on Luton Town. These two sides met during the 2019/20 season with the most recent fixture resulting in a 3-3 draw at the Kenilworth Road.

Luton were on a run of four games without a win before a 3-0 win over Blackpool last weekend. The Hatters are in 12th place in the league standings and Nathan Jones would be hoping to see his team make a push for the playoffs which seemed unlikely at the start of the season.

However, the task might be difficult against a London side that is at the top of the Championship and will be eyeing a crucial win to ensure that they remain so by the end of this Matchday. The Cottagers have been an entertaining side to watch this season and Marco Silva is likely to guide them to a quick return to the Premier League.

Luton v Fulham Team News

Luke Berry is closing in on a return after being sidelined due to a knee injury.

For the visitors, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro remain sidelined and Terence Kongolo is a major doubt.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Sluga; Burke, Naismith, Bradley; Bree, Lansbury, Mpanzu, Bell; Clark, Adebayo, Gomes

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Odoi, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

Luton v Fulham Match Prediction

Both teams have proven to be quite adept while going forward so can’t really expect a cagey affair. However, the Cottagers have a much better front three which will help them secure another crucial win on the road.

Predicted Final Score: Luton 1-3 Fulham

