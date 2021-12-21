Football Betting Tips – Lorient v PSG preview & prediction

PSG would be looking to end the year in style as they take on Lorient in their last Ligue 1 game of 2021.

Lorient v PSG Match preview

Lorient saw their Coupe de France run end following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes at the Roazhon Park. Les Merlus have now lost seven league games on the trot and are in 19th place in the league standings, desperately fighting for survival. Christophe Pelissier’s men are not going to have it any easier as they take on the runaway league leaders who will pay them for their toothless displays.

Marucio Pochettino’s men have a commanding lead at the top of the Ligue 1 summit and they can afford a couple of slipups. However, Les Parisiens are unlikely to take their foot off the gas with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi looking to end the year on a high.

Lorient v PSG Team News

Fabien Lemoine and Jermey Morel miss out due to injury while Stephane Diarra’s availability will be a touch and go.

For the away side, Juan Bernat and Nuno Mendes are out injured.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Jenz, Laporte, Mendes, Le Goff, Silva; Ouattara, Abergel, Le Fee, Boisgard; Moffi

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Diallo; Gueye, Wijnaldum, Paredes; Messi, Icardi, Di Maria

Lorient v PSG Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lorient v PSG from bet365:

Match Winner

Lorient: 13/2

Draw: 17/4

PSG: 2/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/12

Under 2.5: 31/20

Lorient v PSG Match Prediction

Les Merlus are definitely going to suffer against the league leaders who will make them pay for their sins. An easy win for the capital club is on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Lorient 0-3 PSG

Best Bet: Paris Saint-Germain to win at 2/5

How to watch Lorient v PSG Live Stream

