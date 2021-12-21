Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Leicester preview & prediction

Liverpool and Leicester would be hoping that there are no additional cases of coronavirus within their squads ahead of the EFL quarterfinal.

Liverpool v Leicester Match preview

After dropping two crucial points in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham, the Reds need to turn their attention towards the league cup as a potential route to silverware. They take on Leicester City, knowing that they haven’t won this trophy for more than ten years. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been really good at home and are yet to lose in front of the Kop this season.

Leicester on the other hand, won this competition way back in 2000 and is set for a trial by fire on Wednesday night. The Foxes have not played in the league in recent times after two of their most recent games were called off due to a COVID outbreak. Rest would have done them a world of good but it also disrupted training. Brendan Rodgers’ side haven’t made a particularly great start to the campaign and have been quite inconsistent.

Liverpool v Leicester Team News

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have tested positive for the coronavirus while Andrew Robertson is suspended for this encounter after his red card against Tottenham.

The Foxes are missing seven players due to the coronavirus while Johnny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are out injured.

Liverpool v Leicester Betting Odds

Match Winner

Liverpool: 13/20

Draw: 3/1

Leicester: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 20/31

Under 2.5: 11/8

Liverpool v Leicester Match Prediction

With so many players out injured and a makeshift defense, we don’t see the Foxes getting anything out of this match

Predicted Final Score: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Predicted Final Score: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

