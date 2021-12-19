Football Betting Tips — Levante vs Valencia Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Valencia will be looking to win their third consecutive La Liga match when they take on Levante on Monday night.

Levante vs Valencia Preview

Levante suffered a 4-3 defeat to Espanyol in their previous La Liga match. Javi Puado scored a brace to make an important contribution to the home side’s victory. Levante are currently at the bottom of the league table, with no wins this season so far.

Valencia, on the other hand, are on an impressive run that includes four consecutive victories across all competitions. Their most recent win came in the Copa del Rey where they outclassed Arenteiro by 3-1. Jose Bordalas’ side are currently eighth in the table with 25 points.

Levante vs Valencia Team News

Levante will not be able to call upon the services of Shkodran Mustafi and Nemanja Radoja due to injury. While the availability of Sergio Postigo is also doubtful.

Meanwhile, Valencia will be missing Gabriel Paulista and Thierry Correia on Monday as they are both nursing their injuries.

Levante possible starting lineup: Cardenas; Miramon, Vezo, Pier, Clerc; Campana, Pepelu; De Frutos, Bardhi, Morales; Marti

Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Soler, Musah, Racic, Duro; Guedes, Costa

Levante vs Valencia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Levante vs Valencia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Levante – 7/4

Draw – 9/4

Valencia – 8/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 103/100

Under 2– 9/4

Levante vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have picked up back-to-back victories in the Spanish top-flight after enduring a series of disappointing draws. On the other hand, Levante are highly likely to suffer the drop by the end of the season. They haven’t won a single La Liga match this campaign.

Valencia are likely to win on Monday.

Predicted final score: Levante 1-3 Valencia

Best Bet: Valencia to win at 8/5.

