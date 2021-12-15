Football Betting Tips — Lazio vs Genoa Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Lazio will lock horns with Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday evening in the Serie A.

Lazio vs Genoa Preview

Lazio will enter this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo last weekend. Mattia Zaccagni provided an early goal but strikes from Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori meant the home side sealed full points from the league encounter. Lazio are currently ninth in the league standings, having secured 25 points from 17 matches.

Genoa, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 victory over Salernitana in a Coppa Italia match. The Griffin are currently enduring a difficult run in the Serie A, having lost four of their previous six league matches. They sit 18th in the table with 10 points.

Lazio vs Genoa Team News

Lazio will be without Bobby Adekanye on Friday as he is currently injured. However, the Eagles can welcome back Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who has now served his suspension.

Meanwhile, Genoa will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Rovella, Mohamed Fares and Felipe Caicedo as they are all injured.

Lazio possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Hysaj, Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Basic; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Genoa possible starting lineup: Sirigu; Vanheusden, Masiello, Criscito; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Hernani, Cambiaso; Destro, Pandev

Lazio vs Genoa Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lazio vs Genoa from bet365:

Match-winner:

Lazio – 2/5

Draw – 15/4

Genoa – 13/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 66/100

Under 2– 69/20

Lazio vs Genoa Prediction

Lazio haven’t been playing their best football recently, with the Eagles only winning two of their previous six Serie A matches. However, considering the quality of players in their ranks, Maurizio Sarri’s side should claim a comfortable victory on Friday over Genoa who are currently battling relegation. This view is shared by even the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Lazio 2-0 Genoa

Best Bet: Lazio to win at 2/5.

