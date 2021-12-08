Football Betting Tips – Lazio v Galatasary preview & prediction

Unbeaten Galatasaray travel to Italy to take on Lazio in their final group game of the Europa League looking to keep their record intact.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Lazio v Galatasaray Match Preview

Second place Lazio know that their fate is in their own hands as they welcome Galatasaray in a crucial Group E clash at the Stadio Olimpico. The Italian Serie A side are three points of first place and the 3-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their previous Europa League clash has helped a lot.

Maurizio Sarri would be eager to see more consistency from his team that has blown hot and cold all season long. The Biancocelesti will be hoping to see Ciro Immobile return to the squad. The Italian international scored twice in the 3-1 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Lazio have not conceded at home in Europe so far this season but Galatasaray are going to make them work for the clean sheet. Fatih Termi’s men were ruthless against Marseille, scoring four goals. While their domestic fortunes have not been that great, the Turks will be backing themselves to do well against the Biancocelesti after beating them 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Lazio v Galatasaray Team News

While he was substituted during the win over Sampdoria, Immobile faces a race against time to be fit for this encounter. If he misses out, Vedat Muriqi is likely to be given a start.

Alexandru Cicaldau tested positive for coronavirus and will sit this one out for the visitors. Omer Bayram and Sacha Boey are also out.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Patric, Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Basic, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic; Pedro, Muriqi, Zaccagni

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Antalyali; Feghouli, Kutlu, Morutan, Akturkoglu; Dervisoglu

Lazio v Galatasaray Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lazio v Galatasaray from Betfred:

Match Winner

Lazio: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Galatasaray: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 63/100

Under 2.5: 7/5

Lazio v Galatasaray Match Prediction

Both teams might be without two of their most effective players which means that creativity will be at a premium. A draw might be good enough for the Turks to confirm a first place finish.

Predicted Final Score: Lazio 1-1 Galatasaray

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 16/5

Bet on both teams to draw at 16/5 with Betfred

Lazio vs Galatasaray Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred