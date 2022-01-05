Football Betting Tips – Lazio v Empoli preview & prediction

Lazio would be eyeing more consistency this year with a game against Empoli seen as a chance for them to make a winning start

Lazio v Empoli Match preview

Maurizio Sarri’s men are in eighth place in the league standings and trail bitter rivals AS Roma by one point. The Biancocelesti have been a little inconsistent this season otherwise they would already be occupying a European football spot.

However, both Ciro Immobile and Pedro have been in fine form this season which give them hope of a better second half of the campaign.

Empoli are in ninth place in the league standings and have lost just once in seven games in all competitions. They have also managed to score 15 goals during this period which means that attack isn’t an issue. However, defense has been a problem. Nonetheless, Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men are enjoying a successful campaign and an unlikely push for European football could be on the cards.

Lazio v Empoli Team News

Elseid Hysaj and Immobile are set to return to the starting lineup while Francesco Acerbi is doubtful.

Petar Stojanovic might be available after being substituted at half time in the 4-2 defeat to Milan.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Marusic, Felipe, Radu, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni

Empoli possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi; Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco

Lazio v Empoli Match Prediction

The home side would be desperate to make a strong start to the new year. However, Empoli will provide stiff competition so a close win is on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Lazio 2-1 Empoli

