Football Betting Tips — Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Preview & Prediction

Bottom-of-the-table Kasimpasa will lock horns with Sivasspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Preview

Kasimpasa will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend. They are currently at the bottom of the league standings, having secured 11 points from 16 matches.

Sivasspor, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 victory over Galatasary in their previous league match, with Faycal Fajr on the scoresheet. They are now 10th in the table with 22 points.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Team News

Kasimpasa will not be able to call upon the services of Nabil Dirar and Loret Sadiku who are both sidelined. Meanwhile, Sivasspor will miss Ugur Ciftci who will be serving his suspension.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup: Tekin; Hadergjonaj, Brecka, Donk, Elmaci; Erdogan, Travnik, Serbest, Hajradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric

Sivasspor possible starting lineup: Vural; Oguz, Goutas, Camara, Erdal; Kesgin, Cofie, Fajr; Henrique, Yatabare, Gradel

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sivasspor – 29/20

Draw – 12/5

Kasimpasa – 7/4

Total goals:

Over 2 – 21/20

Under 2– 21/10

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Prediction

Kasimpasa have won only a single game out of their last six league matches. They are hugely struggling at the moment and their chances on Saturday look very slim. Odds favourite Sivasspor should edge past Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Predicted final score: Kasimpasa 0-1 Sivasspor

Best Bet: Sivasspor to win at 29/20.

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live Stream

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

