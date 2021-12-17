Football Betting Tips — Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Preview & Prediction

Bottom-of-the-table Kasimpasa will lock horns with Sivasspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.
Watch and bet on Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 11:30 am GMT on Saturday December 18. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Preview
Kasimpasa will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend. They are currently at the bottom of the league standings, having secured 11 points from 16 matches.
Sivasspor, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 victory over Galatasary in their previous league match, with Faycal Fajr on the scoresheet. They are now 10th in the table with 22 points.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Team News
Kasimpasa will not be able to call upon the services of Nabil Dirar and Loret Sadiku who are both sidelined. Meanwhile, Sivasspor will miss Ugur Ciftci who will be serving his suspension.
Kasimpasa possible starting lineup: Tekin; Hadergjonaj, Brecka, Donk, Elmaci; Erdogan, Travnik, Serbest, Hajradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric
Sivasspor possible starting lineup: Vural; Oguz, Goutas, Camara, Erdal; Kesgin, Cofie, Fajr; Henrique, Yatabare, Gradel
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor from bet365:
Match-winner:
- Sivasspor – 29/20
- Draw – 12/5
- Kasimpasa – 7/4
Total goals:
- Over 2 – 21/20
- Under 2– 21/10
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Prediction
Kasimpasa have won only a single game out of their last six league matches. They are hugely struggling at the moment and their chances on Saturday look very slim. Odds favourite Sivasspor should edge past Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.
Predicted final score: Kasimpasa 0-1 Sivasspor
Best Bet: Sivasspor to win at 29/20.
Get Sivasspor to win at 29/20 with bet365
How to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live Stream
- Go to Bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live online from 10:30 am GMT on Saturday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled