Football Betting Tips — Juventus vs Cagliari Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Juventus will lock horns with Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in the Serie A on Tuesday.

Juventus vs Cagliari Preview

Juventus will come into this match on the back of a 2-0 victory over Bologna in their previous Serie A match. The Old Lady eased past their opponents last weekend, with Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado earning their names on the scoresheet. Juventus are currently seventh in the league standings, having secured 31 points from 18 matches.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are currently in the relegation zone and have won only a single league game this season. Their latest defeat came against Udinese who triumphed 4-0 last week.

Juventus vs Cagliari Team News

Juventus will be without Luca Pellegrini, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Danilo and Aaron Ramsey as they are all injured.

Meanwhile, Cagliari also have several injury woes at the moment, with Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog and Riccardo Ladinetti all sidelined.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Rabiot, Locatelli, McKennie; Bernardeschi, Jorge; Morata

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Zappa, Oliva, Deiola, Nandez, Dalbert; Pedro, Balde

Juventus vs Cagliari Betting Odds

Juventus vs Cagliari Prediction

Cagliari have claimed only a single victory this season so far and that came in October against Sampdoria. Since then, they have lost six matches and suffered four draws. Their troubles are likely to continue on Tuesday when they take on odds favourite Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Predicted final score: Juventus 2-0 Cagliari

Best Bet: Juventus to win at 1/5.

