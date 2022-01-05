Football Betting Tips – Juventus v Napoli preview & prediction

Juventus will be eager to put a poor start to the season behind them when they take on Napoli on Thursday evening.

Watch and bet on Juventus v Napoli live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:45 GMT on Thursday, January 6. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Juventus v Napoli Match preview

Only five points and two places separate these two sides. Currently in fifth place in the league standings, the Bianconeri have won five of their last six games across all competitions. The start to the new campaign was turbulent for the Old Lady. However, Max Allegri has somehow managed to steer them closer to a top four spot. While they’re no longer the dominating side they were a few years ago, the Turin giants are still pretty good at home.

With games against Roma, Atalanta and Milan on the cards, Allegri would be hoping to a better start to the second half of the campaign.

Things have not gone well for Napoli in recent weeks. They tasted defeat for the first time this season against Inter Milan in November. The Partenopei have struggled with injuries as well and in recent weeks, inconsistency has been rearing its ugly head. The game is not going to be an easy one for the Naples club, given they have already lost nine times at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus v Napoli Team News

Giorgio Chiellini and Arthur are out due to coronavirus. Leonardo Bonucci remains doubtful due to a thigh problem. Federico Chiesa might start from the bench.

Napoli have a lot of COVID-19 cases to deal with. The likes of Elif Elmas, Kevin Malcuit, Victor Osimhen, Mario Rui and Hirving Lozano are in isolation. Andre-Frank Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly and Adam Ounas are out due to the AFCON.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kean; Morata

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens

Juventus v Napoli Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Juventus v Napoli from bet365:

Match Winner

Juventus: 19/20

Draw: 5/2

Napoli: 3/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/17

Under 2.5: 5/6

Juventus v Napoli Match Prediction

Napoli have loads of key players missing and aren’t in great form at the moment. We expect a close encounter with Juve coming through.

Predicted Final Score: Juve 1-0 Napoli

Best Bet: Juve to win at 19/20

Bet on Juve to win at 19/20 with bet365

How to watch Juventus v Napoli Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Juventus v Napoli live online from 19:45 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Juventus v Napoli Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: