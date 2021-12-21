Football Betting Tips — Inter Milan vs Torino Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Inter Milan will be looking to continue their impressive run when they take on Torino in the Serie A on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Torino Preview

Inter Milan have been spectacular in the Italian top-flight lately, with the San Siro side winning all of their last six Serie A matches. The Nerazzurri are currently at the top of the league table, having 43 points from 18 matches.

Torino, on the other hand, registered a 1-0 victory over Verona in their last Serie A match, with Tommaso Pobega scoring the winner. They are sitting 10th in the table with 25 points.

Inter Milan vs Torino Team News

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will have to contend with a few injuries, with Matteo Darmian, Joaquin Correa and Gabriel Brazao sidelined.

Meanwhile, Torino will be without Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera and Koffi Djidji due to injury.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Torino possible starting lineup: Milinkovic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Aina; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria

Inter Milan vs Torino Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Inter Milan vs Torino from bet365:

Match-winner:

Inter Milan – 3/10

Draw – 9/2

Torino – 9/1

Total goals:

Over 2 – 59/100

Under 2– 19/5

Inter Milan vs Torino Prediction

Inter Milan have been on an impressive run in Serie A lately. They haven’t lost a match since their 3-1 defeat at Lazio in October, winning eight and drawing two games. Odds favourite Inter Milan are likely to claim a comfortable victory over Torino this week.

Predicted final score: Inter Milan 2-0 Torino

Best Bet: Inter Milan to win at 3/10.

