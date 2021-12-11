Football Betting Tips — Inter Milan vs Cagliari Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Inter Milan will lock horns with Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Preview

Inter Milan enter this match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League. Los Blancos eased past the San Siro side in midweek, with Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio earing their names on the scoresheet. Inter are currently second in the league standings, having secured 11 wins from 16 matches.

Cagliari, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Torino in their previous Serie A match. They are currently battling relegation in 18th spot with just 10 points.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Team News

Inter Milan have a few injury woes at the moment, with Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian and Joaquin Correa all injured. Meanwhile, Cagliari will not be able to avail the services of Marko Rog, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman and Nahitan Nandez due to injuries.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Dalbert; Pedro, Keita

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Betting Odds

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

Inter Milan are the clear favourites if we consider the head-to-head record, with the San Siro side winning 24 of their last 40 meetings with Cagliari, losing only six games. Simone Inzaghi’s side also boast a significantly stronger crop of players.

Odds favourites Inter Milan should easily win over Cagliari who are winless in their previous six Serie A matches.

Predicted final score: Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari

Best Bet: Inter Milan to win at 1/6.

