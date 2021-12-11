Football Betting Tips – Hull v Bristol preview & prediction

Hull eager to extend their unbeaten streak as they welcome Bristol City on Saturday at the MKM Stadium.

Hull v Bristol Match preview

The home side are in 19th place in the league standings but a good run of form that has seen them win four out of their previous six games mean that Hull have mounted quite a strong comeback. Their recent recovery is a little surprising given the fact that they had lost 11 of their opening 16 games of the season. Grant McCann has done a great job to revive the Tigers’ fortunes.

Nigel Pearson on the other hand, also managed to save his job after a decent run of form that saw Bristol collect 10 points from seven games. Not really the greatest run of form but as long as they gradually keep moving away from the relegation zone, the former Leicester manager will breathe easy.

Hull v Bristol Team News

The Tigers are likely to field the same starting XI that was held to a 1-1 draw by Reading last week.

Matty James returned from injury last week but Pearson might continue using Tyreeq Bakinson and Han-Noah Massengo. Nathan Baker is going to miss out Saturday’s encounter through concussion.

Hull v Bristol Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hull v Bristol from bet365:

Match Winner

Hull: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Bristol: 3/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 9/11

Hull v Bristol Match Prediction

Hull have been in great form in recent weeks and we expect them to continue collecting victories on a regular basis. A 1-0 win might do the trick today.

Predicted Final Score: Hull 1-0 Bristol

Best Bet: Hull to win at 10/11

