Football Betting Tips – Hull v Blackburn preview & prediction

Blackburn and Hull City clash on Boxing Day with a place at the top of the Championship standings up for grabs

Watch and bet on Hull v Blackburn live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 15:00 GMT on Sunday December 26. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Hull v Blackburn Match preview

Tony Mowbray’s side have been in fine form this season and a lot of this has been down to a watertight defense. The side has made a remarkable turnaround following a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Fulham in November. Another win away from home is going to help the Roses get closer to an automatic promotion place.

Hull were on a six-game unbeaten streak before their loss to Nottingham Forest. However, the Tigers have done well for themselves in recent weeks. Their performances have helped them move away from the relegation zone and Grant McCann would want to see his team do well while he recovers from coronavirus.

Hull v Blackburn Team News

McCann will not be at the dugout and his assistant manager has not revealed which players will be missing the contest.

Mowbray on the other hand, has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, Greaves, McLoughlin; Longman, Docherty, Smallwood, Lewis-Potter; Honeyman; Wilks, Magennis

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Brereton Diaz, Khadra

Hull v Blackburn Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hull v Blackburn from bet365:

Match Winner

Hull: 21/10

Draw: 23/10

Blackburn: 11/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/7

Under 2.5: 11/14

Hull v Blackburn Match Prediction

With quite a few key players unavailable due to coronavirus, Hull are likely to struggle against a team that is flying high. Expect the Rovers to take the game to the Tigers as they seek to claim top spot in the Championship.

Predicted Final Score: Hull 1-3 Blackburn

Best Bet: Blackburn to win at 11/8

Bet on Blackburn to win at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Hull v Blackburn Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Hull v Blackburn live online from 15:00 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Troyes v Brest Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: