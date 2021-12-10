Football Betting Tips – Huddersfield v Coventry preview & prediction

Huddersfield and Coventry City lock horns at the John Smith’s Stadium this Saturday as both sides look to get their campaigns back on track.

Huddersfield v Coventry

Both teams made a really strong start to their respective campaigns but in recent weeks, performance levels have dropped which has seen them drop out of the playoff spots.

Coventry manager, Mark Robins felt that his side was poor in their defeat to West Brom who beat them 2-1. The Baggies had not won in their last four game before their meeting with the Sky Blues who have won only once in their last six league games. They are now a point off the promotion playoffs and need to up their game.

The Terriers on the other hand, are also struggling, winning just once in their last six games. The poor run has seen Carlos Corberan’s men slip to 11th place in the league standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley at the weekend. However, Huddersfield have a great record at home, so perhaps they will be confident about returning to winning ways at John Smiths’ Stadium.

Huddersfield v Coventry Team News

Daniel Sinani is set to return after missing last weekend’s game due to illness.

Gustavo Hamer is a major doubt for the visitors after being forced off the field against West Brom.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, O’Brien, High, Toffolo; Holmes, Ward, Koroma

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Rose; Kane, Sheaf, Kelly, Maatsen; O’Hare; Gyokeres, Godden

Huddersfield v Coventry Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Huddersfield v Coventry from bet365:

Match Winner

Huddersfield: 7/4

Draw: 21/10

Coventry: 17/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 13/18

Huddersfield v Coventry Match Prediction

Both teams are struggling in front of goal and are running low on confidence. Expect a rather cautious 90 minutes with a draw a more likely outcome.

Predicted final score: Huddersfield 1-1 Coventry

Best Bet: Both sides to draw at 21/10

