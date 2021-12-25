Football Betting Tips – Huddersfield v Blackpool preview & prediction

Blackpool will be aiming for back to back wins as they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Huddersfield v Blackpool Match preview

Carlos Corberan’s men returned to winning ways following a 3-1 win over Bristol City. This was the first time they had scored more than one goal in a single game in their last 10 outings. The Terriers would now be looking to registered another win and leapfrog the likes of Coventry City and Stoke City who are not going to feature in Boxing Day due to COVID-19 cases.

The Tangerines on the other hand, registered a 3-1 win over Peterborough. The win ended Neil Critchley’s side’s run of three defeats in a row. However, the visitors have struggled to stop conceding goals and that is something that has been worrisome for a side aiming for a playoff position this season.

Huddersfield v Blackpool Team News

Jonathan Hogg, Pipa and Alex Vallejo are all injured for the home side.

Critchley’s men would be without a host of first team players such as Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Kevin Steward and Grant Ward.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Colwill, Lees, Pearson; Toffolo, High, O’Brien, Thomas; Sinani, Holmes; Ward

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Husband, James; Dougall, Wintle, Bowler; Anderson, Lavery, Madine

Huddersfield v Blackpool Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Huddersfield v Blackpool from bet365:

Match Winner

Huddersfield: 6/5

Draw: 9/4

Blackpool: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 4/6

Huddersfield v Blackpool Match Prediction

Both teams are likely to settle for a draw for this game since the away side bring a goal scoring threat but are also susceptible at the back.

Predicted Final Score: Huddersfield 1-1 Blackpool

Best Bet: Draw at 9/4

How to watch Huddersfield v Blackpool Live Stream

