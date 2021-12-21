Football Betting Tips – Hibernian v Aberdeen preview & prediction

Hibernian will be looking to move on from the Scottish League Cup disappointment as they take on Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Hibernian v Aberdeen Match preview

On Sunday, the Hibees lost the final of the Scottish League Cup final to Celtic. The Hoops equalized after conceding an early goal with Kyogo Furuhashi scoring a brace to ensure Celtic another cup triumph. Focus now will be on the league where the home side are in 6th place.

Their poor performances in recent weeks cost Jack Ross his jobs and David Gray will be at the dugout on Wednesday as the club continues its search for a permanent manager.

The Dons on the other hand, have been in great form of late and head into this game looking to climb higher up the league table. Stephen Glass knows that a win will take them to fifth place.

Hibernian v Aberdeen Team News

The Hibs welcomed back Martin Boyle in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic but Kyle Magennis remains unavailable alongside Sean Mackie. Mikey Devlin is also nearing a return and might feature at some point for the away side.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey; Doig, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn; Newell, Doyle-Hayes; Boyle, Campbell, Murphy; Nisbet

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Ojo, McCrorie, Bates, Hayes; Brown, Ferguson; Hedges, Emmanuel-Thomas, Watkins; Ramirez

Hibernian v Aberdeen Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hibernian v Aberdeen:

Match Winner

Hibernian: 13/8

Draw: 23/10

Aberdeen: 17/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 8/13

Hibernian v Aberdeen Match Prediction

Glass’ men are rising up the table and they are likely to pile further misery on Hibs who are experiencing significant turbulence.

Predicted Final Score: Hibernian 1-2 Aberdeen

Best Bet: Aberdeen to win at 17/10

