Football Betting Tips — Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Hellas Verona will clash Atalanta at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Preview

Hellas Verona will enter this match on the back of a 4-3 victory over Venezia in their previous Serie A match. Igor Tudor’s side are currently 10th in the league standings, winning three of their last six league matches.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have been exceptional in the Italian top-flight in the previous few matches. La Dea claimed full points in all their previous five Serie A matches and are now sitting fourth in the table with 34 points.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Team News

Atalanta will not be able to call upon the services of Robin Gosens who is currently injured. While Ruslan Malinovskyi will also miss out due to suspension.

Pawel Dawidowicz will not be available for Hellas Verona on Sunday due to injury.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup: Montipo; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone

Atalanta possible starting lineup: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Pessina, Pasalic; Zapata

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta got knocked out of the Champions League this week after Villarreal defeated them by 3-2. However, they have been exceptional in the Serie A recently. Odds favourites La Gea should edge past Hellas Verona on Sunday, considering their form and squad quality.

Predicted final score: Hellas Verona 1-2 Atalanta

