Football Betting Tips – Hearts v Ross County preview & prediction

Hearts would be aiming for a strong end to the year as they take on Ross County.

Hearts v Ross County Match preview

The Jambos are no longer in the title picture after some really inconsistent displays. However, they will be expected to do well against The Staggies who have struggled throughout the campaign. The two teams played an entertaining 2-2 draw last time they met.

This is a game that could go either way but the away side have more motivation to win this one.

Hearts v Ross County Team News

The hosts will be without Cameron Devlin due to suspension while Beni Baningime is set to return after an injury layoff.

The visitors will be without Alex Iacovitti who is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Halliday, Haring, Cochrane, Moore; McKay, Mackay-Steven, Woodburn

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Clarke, Watson, Baldwin, Vokins; Spittal, Cancola; Charles-Cook, Hungbo, Callachan; White

Hearts v Ross County Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hearts v Ross County from bet365:

Match Winner

Hearts: 7/10

Draw: 11/4

Ross County: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 22/23

Under 2.5: 25/27

Hearts v Ross County Match Prediction

We expect the game to be and end to end encounter and a draw could be a fair reflection of current form for both sides.

Predicted Final Score: Hearts 1-1 Ross County

Best Bet: Draw at 11/4

How to watch Hearts v Ross County Live Stream

