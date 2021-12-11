Football Betting Tips – Hearts v Rangers preview & prediction

Hearts will be looking to keep their momentum going as they host reigning champions Rangers on Sunday.

Hearts v Rangers Match preview

Hearts have been quite a surprise package this season. They have only just returned to the Scottish Premiership but have lost just thrice. They’re playing like they’ve been chasing titles for an eternity and the Jam Tarts should push for something great. Defensively, they are a very solid side so the upcoming game against Rangers is not going to be a one-sided affair.

Rangers have found winning games easy and have lost just once this campaign. Even a managerial change in the midst of the season hasn’t impacted the Gers who continue leading the league and looking pretty for another title.

Hearts v Rangers Team News

Beni Baningime is out for a while because of a knee injury.

Ryan Jack has suffered with injuries throughout the campaign. The same goes for Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborth who has a heart condition to deal with.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Cochrane, Devlin, McEneff, Smith, McKay, Woodburn, Boyce

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Aribo, Arfield, Kamara; Hagi, Morelos, Sakala

Hearts v Rangers Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hearts v Rangers from bet365:

Match Winner

Hearts: 19/4

Draw: 3/1

Rangers: 19/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/11

Under 2.5: 6/5

Hearts v Rangers Match Prediction

Hearts have been a breath of fresh air this season but it is unlikely that they will bring the reigning champions to their knees.

Predicted Final Score: Hearts 0-1 Rangers

Best Bet: Rangers to win at 19/4

Bet on both teams to score Over 2.5 at 22/19

How to watch Hearts v Rangers Live Stream

