Football Betting Tips — Granada vs Mallorca Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

La Liga continues this weekend as Granada lock horns with Mallorca at the Los Cármenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Mallorca Preview

Granada head into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Atletico Mancha in the Copa del Rey. Robert Moreno’s side also played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz in their previous La Liga match. They are currently 15th in the league standings, having 16 points from 16 matches.

Mallorca, on the other hand, thrashed Llanera 4-0 in the Copa del Rey in midweek. Their previous league encounter saw them suffering a goalless draw against Celta Vigo. The Pirates are sitting 14th in the table with 20 points.

Granada vs Mallorca Team News

Granada will not be able to avail the services of Darwin Machis, Ruben Rochina and Neyder Lozano as they are all injured. Meanwhile, Mallorca also have a few injury woes, with Lago Junior, Matthew Hoppe, Antonio Raillo and Dominik Greiff all sidelined.

Granada possible starting lineup: Maximiano; Quini, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva; Puertas, Milla, Gonalons, Escudero; Molina, Suarez

Mallorca possible starting lineup: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa; Galarreta, Baba; Kubo, Kang-in, D Rodriguez; Angel

Granada vs Mallorca Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Granada vs Mallorca from bet365:

Match-winner:

Granada – 6/4

Draw – 2/1

Mallorca – 21/10

Total goals:

Over 2 – 7/5

Under 2– 17/10

Granada vs Mallorca Prediction

Granada have suffered seven draws so far this season. While their opponents on Sunday also had to be content with a point in eight of their 17 fixtures so far. A draw looks on the cards for both sides once again.

Predicted final score: Granada 1-1 Mallorca

Best Bet: Granada to win at 6/4.

