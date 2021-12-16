Football Betting Tips – Giresunspor v Altay preview & prediction

Giresunspor and Altay both need a good result on Friday night as they seek to stay away from the dreaded relegation zone

Giresunspor v Altay Match preview

The home side suffered their seventh defeat of the season after losing 1-0 to Adana Demirspor. The affair was cagey at best and ended Giresunspor’s four game winning streak in all competitions. The home side made a slow start to the campaign but have collected points every now and then which is why they are not in the relegation zone. However, Hakan Kele’s men need to up the ante in a bid to climb higher up the table.

Altay’s struggle in the league continue with Mustafa Denizli clearly desperate for a win that hasn’t come his way since September when they beat Besiktas. The away side are in 16th place and winless in nine games. They know how to score goals but their defense seems to be far too porous for this level.

Giresunspor v Altay Team News

The home team will be without star midfielder Erol Akdag alongside Douglas.

The visitors on the other hand, will be missing Swedish defender Eric Bjorkander.

Giresunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Diarra, Perez, Behich; Flavio, Traore, Diabate; Suleymanov, Serginho, Balde

Altay possible starting lineup:

Lis; Karayel, Akca, Ozturk, Naderi; Aka, Poko, Pinares; Kappel, Rodriguez, Bamba

Giresunspor v Altay Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Giresunspor v Altay from bet365:

Match Winner

Giresunspor: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Altay: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 1/1

Under 2.5: 9/10

Giresunspor v Altay Match Prediction

Another cagey encounter is on the cards but the second half could be different with both teams set to go for the final assault. However, home advantage is likely to decide the outcome of this affair.

Predicted Final Score: Giresunspor 2-0 Altay

Best Bet: Giresunspor to win at 1/1

Bet on Giresunspor to win at 1/1 with bet365

