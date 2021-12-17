Football Betting Tips – Gil Vicente v Sporting preview & prediction

Sporting will be looking to avoid any slipups as they take on Gil Vicente at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.
Gil Vicente v Sporting Match preview
Gil Vicente are on a two game winning run and would love nothing better than a scalp. Vicente edged out Pacos last Friday but they’re not going to have it easy this time around. They’re currently in 8th place in the league standings and have a great chance to seal a Europa Conference League spot.
Sporting on the other hand, would be eager to continue their winning ways in Portugal. They recently defeated Penafiel 1-0 in the Taca de Liga. However, Ruben Amorim will be eager to see his side go for a more convincing result against Vicente as they look to keep pace with league leaders Porto who have the same points as their bitter rivals.
Gil Vicente v Sporting Team News
For the home side, Joao Afonso is still out injured.
For the reigning Portuguese champions, Ruben Vinagre and Joao Palhinha are out injured along with Jovane Cabral. The same goes for Pedro Porro and Zouhair Feddal.
Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:
Frelih; Hackman, Silva, Fernandes, Talocha; Aburjania, Pedrinho, Fujimoto; Murilo, Navarro, Lino
Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:
Adan; Inacio, Neto, Reis; Esteves, Braganca, Ugarte, Nunes; Goncalves, Santos, Sarabia
Gil Vicente v Sporting Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Gil Vicente v Sporting from bet365:
Match Winner
Gil Vicente: 5/1
Draw: 3/1
Sporting: 8/15
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 21/20
Under 2.5: 9/10
Gil Vicente v Sporting Match Prediction
While the visitors might have their injury issues, they have too much quality to lose out to Gil Vicente.
Predicted Final Score: Gil Vicente 0-2 Sporting
Best Bet: Sporting to win at 8/15
Bet on Sporting to win at 8/15 with bet365
