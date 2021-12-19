Football Betting Tips — Getafe vs Osasuna Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

La Liga continues this weekend as Getafe take on Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday.

Watch and bet on Getafe vs Osasuna live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 6:30 pm BST on Sunday December 19. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Getafe vs Osasuna Preview

Getafe will come into this match on the back of a humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of Atletico Baleares in the Copa del Rey. They also played out a 1-1 draw in their previous La Liga encounter against Alaves. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side are currently in 19th position in the league standings, having 12 points from 17 matches.

Osasuna, on the other hand, registered a 2-1 victory over Deportivo in the Copa del Rey. They are currently 11th in the table with 22 points.

Getafe vs Osasuna Team News

Getafe will not be able to call upon the services of Jaime Mata who will be serving his suspension. Chema, Damian Suarez, Jose Macias and Sabit Abdulai will also remain sidelined due to injury.

Meanwhile, Aridane Hernandez, Jesus Areso, Robert Ibanez and Juan Manuel Perez will be out for Osasuna.

Getafe possible starting lineup: Silva; Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cuenca; Iglesias, Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Olivera; Unal, Sandro

Osasuna possible starting lineup: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, Ramalho, Cruz; Barja, R Garcia, Torro, Moncayola, Sanchez; Kike

Getafe vs Osasuna Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Getafe vs Osasuna from bet365:

Match-winner:

Getafe – 29/20

Draw – 19/10

Osasuna – 23/10

Total goals:

Over 2 – 49/25

Under 2– 5/4

Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction

Both teams have been struggling to perform well in the league lately. Getafe have registered only a single win from their previous five matches across all competitions. While Osasuna have been winless in their last six La Liga games. A high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards on Sunday.

Predicted final score: Getafe 2-2 Osasuna

Best Bet: Getafe to win at 29/20.

Get Getafe to win at 29/20 with bet365

How to watch Getafe vs Osasuna Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Getafe vs Osasuna live online from 6:30 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Getafe vs Osasuna Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: