Football Betting Tips – Getafe v Real Madrid preview & prediction

Real Madrid start the new year as league leaders and they would be eager to make sure to get off on a winning not against Getafe

Getafe v Real Madrid Match preview

Getafe are currently in 16th place in the league standings and after fighting relegation last season, it is more of the same for Quique Sanchez Flores’ men this time around. However, they have been pretty solid in the last five games where they’ve been unbeaten.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men registered a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao last time around and are eight points clear at the top of the league standings ahead of Seville. Los Blancos have won eight of their last nine league outings and are unbeaten since October. We don’t expect the reigning champions to let their commanding lead slip heading into the second half of the season.

Getafe v Real Madrid Team News

The hosts will be without Vitolo, Chema Rodriguez and Jose Macias due to injuries while Djene Dakonam is serving a one game suspension.

The visitors will be without Dani Carvajal while Vinicius Jr, Luka Jovic, Fede Valverde, Thibaut Courtois and Camavinga are in isolation.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Mitrovic, Cabaco, Cuenca; Suarez, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Alena, Olivera; Unal, Ramirez

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Getafe v Real Madrid Betting Odds

Getafe v Real Madrid Match Prediction

Madrid are in great form at the moment and you can expect them to start the year on a strong note against Getafe who are likely to come up short at home.

Predicted Final Score: Getafe 1-3 Madrid

