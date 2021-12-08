Football Betting Tips — Genoa vs Sampdoria Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Genoa will host Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the Serie A on Friday.

Watch and bet on Genoa vs Sampdoria live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 8:45 pm BST on Friday December 10. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Genoa vs Sampdoria Preview

Genoa will come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in their previous Serie A match. The Old Lady eased past their rivals, with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala both earning their names on the scoresheet. The Griffin are currently 19th in the league standings, having claimed only a single victory so far this season.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, lost 3-1 against Lazio last weekend, with Ciro Immobile earning a brace. They are currently 15th in Serie A and have claimed four victories this season, with two of them coming in their last four matches.

Genoa vs Sampdoria Team News

Genoa have plenty of injury woes at the moment, with Nicolo Rovella, Domenico Criscito, Stefano Sturaro, Mohamed Fares and Nikola Maksimovic all sidelined.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria will not be able to call upon the services of Ernesto Torregrossa, Ronaldo Vieira, and Mikkel Damsgaard as they are all injured.

Genoa possible starting lineup: Sirigu; Vasquez, Bani, Biraschi; Ghiglione, Toure, Behrami, Hernani, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban

Sampdoria possible starting lineup: Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Genoa vs Sampdoria Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Genoa vs Sampdoria from bet365:

Match-winner:

Genoa – 21/10

Draw – 11/5

Sampdoria – 11/8

Total goals:

Over 2 – 103/100

Under 2– 9/4

Genoa vs Sampdoria Prediction

Both sides are not playing their best football at the moment. Sampdoria lost against Lazio last week while Genoa also suffered another defeat at the hands of Juventus. The result on Friday is likely to be a low scoring draw with top football betting sites, which wouldn’t be pleasing for both managers.

Predicted final score: Genoa 1-1 Sampdoria

Best Bet: Sampdoria to win at 11/8.

Get Sampdoria to win at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Genoa vs Sampdoria Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Genoa vs Sampdoria live online from 8:45 pm BST on Friday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Genoa vs Sampdoria Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: