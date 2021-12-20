Football Betting Tips — Genoa vs Atalanta Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Atalanta will be looking to return to winning ways at the expense of Genoa after they suffered a shocking defeat last weekend.

Genoa vs Atalanta Preview

Genoa will enter this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Lazio in their last Serie A match. The Eagles scored three goals through Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni to seal full points from the league encounter. Genoa are now 18th in the league standings with 10 points.

Atalanta, on the other hand, went down 4-1 at the weekend to Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Tammy Abraham earned a brace to help secure full points for the away side.

Genoa vs Atalanta Team News

Nicolo Rovella, Felipe Caicedo, Mohamed Fares and Nikola Maksimovic are all recovering from their injuries for Genoa. While Atalanta will be without left-back Robin Gosens for Tuesday’s clash due to injury.

Genoa possible starting lineup: Sirigu; Vanheusden, Masiello, Criscito; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Hernani, Cambiaso; Pandev, Destro

Atalanta possible starting lineup: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Pessina, Malinovskyi; Zapata

Genoa vs Atalanta Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Genoa vs Atalanta from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atalanta – 2/5

Draw – 4/1

Genoa – 13/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 11/20

Under 2– 4/1

Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat against Roma last week. They will now be looking to bounce back strongly in the Serie A. And considering their squad quality and recent form in the Italian top-flight, La Dea should claim a comfortable victory over Genoa this Tuesday. This view is also shared by top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Genoa 0-2 Atalanta

Best Bet: Atalanta to win at 2/5.

