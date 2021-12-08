Football Betting Tips – Genk v Rapid Wien preview & prediction

Genk have an outside chance of finishing second in Group H as they host Rapid Wien on the final match day.

Genk v Rapid Wien Match Preview

Rapid Wien are already out of the competition which means that Genk will have more motivation to at least try at get a win and then hope for a more favorable outcome in the clash between West Ham and Dinamo Zagreb.

If the Hammers defeat Zagreb and Genk win, the Belgians will go through to the last 32 while Zagreb will drop to the inaugural Europa Conference League. Genk head into this encounter in poor form, failing to win in their last five games in all competitions.

John van den Brom was fired after the poor run of results and the Belgians are yet to appoint an official manager. Genk’s only win of the Europa League came against Rapid Wien so they would be hoping for more of the same.

Wien on the other hand, still have a chance to continue their European adventure in the Conference League. However, they have struggled on all fronts so far this season which means that confidence would be very low heading into this encounter.

Genk v Rapid Wien Team News

Manager-less Genk have a fully fit squad to choose from and Joseph Paintsil is set to lead the line.

Maximillian Hofmann is set to return for the visitors after missing a few games due to COVID-19. Paul Gartier is set to continue in goal in the absence of Bernhard Unger.

Genk possible starting lineup:

Vandervoordt; Arteaga, McKenzie, Cuesta, Preciado; Hrosovsky, Heynen; Bongonda, Oyen, Thorstvedt; Paintsil

Rapid Vienna possible starting lineup:

Gartler; Stojkovic, Aiwu, Moormann, Ullmann; Petrovic, Ljubicic; Fountas, Knasmullner, Grull; Kara

Genk v Rapid Wien Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Genk v Rapid Wien from Betfred:

Match Winner

Genk: 7/10

Draw: 16/5

Rapid Wien: 7/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5:

Under 2.5:

Genk v Rapid Wien Match Prediction

Both teams are not in the best of forms at the moment and with the home side playing without a manager, a draw might be a fair reflection of how things have panned out for these two.

Predicted Final Score: Genk 1-1 Rapid Wien

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 16/5

