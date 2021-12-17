Football Betting Tips — Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Preview & Prediction

Galatasaray will lock horns with Istanbul Basaksehir at the NEF Stadyumu on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig match.

Watch and bet on Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 4:00 pm GMT on Saturday December 18. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Preview

Galatsaray will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sivasspor in their previous Super Lig match. They are now ninth in the league standings, having claimed 23 points from 16 matches.

Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, have registered back-to-back league victories, with their latest 2-1 win coming against Kasimpasa last week. They are now sitting fourth in the table with 28 points.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Galatasary will not have the services of experienced goalkeeper Fernando Muslera who is set to remain sidelined for up to three months due to a knee ligament injury.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir have no injury woes at the moment as they have a fully-fit squad to choose from on Saturday.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup: Cipe; Yedlin, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali; Feghouli, Kutlu, Cicaldau, Akturkoglu; Diagne

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup: Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Ndayishimiye, Kaldirim; Turuc, Tekdemir, Ozcan; Visca, Okaka, Chadli

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir from bet365:

Match-winner:

Galatasaray – 11/10

Draw – 12/5

Istanbul Basaksehir – 12/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 10/11

Under 2– 12/5

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Galatasaray will have home advantage for Saturday’s fixture at the NEF Stadyumu. However, their recent league form has been very poor as they have won only one of their last six Super Lig matches.

We can expect a high scoring draw between the two teams.

Predicted final score: Galatasaray 2-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Best Bet: Istanbul Basaksehir to win at 12/5.

Get Galatasaray to win at 11/10 with bet365

How to watch Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Galatsaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir live online from 4:00 pm GMT on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: