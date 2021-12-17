Football Betting Tips — Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A will continue this weekend as Fiorentina will lock horns with Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Preview

Fiorentina will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Benevento in midweek in the Coppa Italia. Nikola Milenkovic and Riccardo Sottil contributed a goal each to knock the opposition out of the competition. The Violets are currently fifth in the league standings, having secured 30 points from 17 matches.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, outclassed Lazio 2-1 in their previous Serie A match. Lazio struck the first goal but the home side responded strongly in the second half, with Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori both scoring to seal full points for the home side. The Neroverdi are sitting 12th in the league table with 23 points.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Team News

Fiorentina will not be able to call upon the services of centre-back Matija Nastasic who is injured. While the availability of Erick Pulgar is also a major doubt for them.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo will be without Filippo Romagna, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic and Nicolas Schiappacasse who are all currently injured.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup: Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Duncan, Torreira; Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Callejon

Sassuolo possible starting lineup: Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo are currently unbeaten in their last five Serie A matches but they have won only two of them. Their most recent victory came against Lazio last week.

Considering the form of the two teams, Fiorentina should edge past Sassuolo on Sunday. This view is also shared by the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Fiorentina 3-2 Sassuolo

