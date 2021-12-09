Football Betting Tips — Fiorentina vs Salernitana Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A will be back this weekend as Fiorentina will take on Salernitana at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Preview

Fiorentina will come into this game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Bologna last weekend, with Youssef Maleh, Cristiano Biraghi, and Dusan Vlahovic on the scoresheet. The Lilies are currently sixth in the league standings, having claimed nine wins from 16 matches.

Salernitana, on the other hand, continued their disappointing run as AC Milan outclassed them at the San Siro. They are at the bottom of the table and have lost an incredible 12 matches so far this season.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Team News

Fiorentina will not be able to call upon the services of Matija Nastasic and Bartlomiej Dragowski as they are both injured. Meanwhile, Salernitana will be without Stefan Strandberg, Antonio Russo, Matteo Ruggari and Mamadou Coulibaly.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction

Salernitana look highly likely to get relegated to the second tier at the end of this season. They haven’t won a single game since their 2-1 victory over Venezia in late October. Stefano Colantuono’s side will likely face a difficult game against odds favourites Fiorentina who will be looking for their third straight Serie A victory.

Predicted final score: Fiorentina 2-0 Salernitana

