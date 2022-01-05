Football Betting Tips – Fiorentina v Udinese preview & prediction

Fiorentina would be eager to make a winning start to the new year when they take on Udinese who have relegation concerns to tackle

from 19:45 GMT on Thursday January 6.

Fiorentina v Udinese Match preview

Vincenzo Italiano’s men have made a very good start to the season and have a good chance to qualifying for Europe next season. La Viola were held to back-to-back draws in their most recent Serie A encounters. However, the goal scoring form of star striker Dusan Vlahovic means that the natives of Firenze can push for bigger things in the second half of the season.

Udinese will have their work cutout for sure. Gabriele Cioffi’s men have registered just two away wins so far this season and it would be a tall order to defeat La Viola. History isn’t on their side either with only one of the last 11 Serie A encounters in Florence going their way.

Fiorentina v Udinese Team News

Riccardo Saponara is set to return to the starting XI alongside number 1 Bartiomiej Dragowski. Sofyan Amrabat is on national team duty for Morocco but new signing Jonathan Ikone is set to make his debut.

The visitors will not bring in Jens Stryger Larsen who refuses to sign a contract extension. Roberto Pereyra is out for a few more weeks.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Terzic; Duncan, Torreira, Castrovilli; Ikone, Vlahovic, Gonzalez

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Silvestri; Samir, Nuytinck, Becao; Molina, Makengo, Arslan, Walace, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto

Fiorentina v Udinese Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Fiorentina v Udinese from bet365:

Match Winner

Fiorentina: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Udinese: 5/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/11

Under 2.5: 11/10

Fiorentina v Udinese Match Prediction

The game is set to be a highly entertaining encounter and we expect the home side to come away with the spoils.

Predicted Final Score: Fiorentina 3-0 Udinese

Best Bet: La Viola to win at 4/7

