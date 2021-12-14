Football Betting Tips – Fiorentina v Benevento preview & prediction

Serie A hopefuls look to make life difficult for in-form Fiorentina in a Coppa Italia second round clash on Wednesday.

Fiorentina v Benevento Match preview

With both teams doing really well off late, it is likely that we will see a really good open game in Firenze.

La Viola registered another league win at the weekend to ensure that they continue their push for European football next season. With a progressive style of football advocated by Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina will be looking forward to taking the game to the Serie B side.

Benevento head into this game knowing that their hosts have not lost at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in their last five games. However, the Serie B side have scored goals for fun in recent weeks and will be fancying themselves for an upset. Fabio Caserta has done an amazing job for the Campanian side and their progress will be there for everyone to see on Wednesday.

Fiorentina v Benevento Team News

Gaetano Castrovilli is likely to return to the starting XI. Youssef Maleh might also start this game while Erick Pulgar looks set to return after recovering from an ankle injury. Matija Nastasic misses out due to a calf strain.

For Benevento, Daam Foulon is yet to return from a thigh problem while captain Gaetao Letizia is also out.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

Terracciano; Venuti, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Maleh, Pulgar, Duncan; Saponara, Vlahovic, Sottil

Benevento possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Elia, Vogliacco, Glik, Barba; Ionita, Viviani, Acampora; Insigne, Lapadula, Improta

Fiorentina v Benevento Match Prediction

We’re expecting a highly-entertaining encounter between the two sides but La Viola have enough firepower upfront to come out unscathed.

Predicted Final Score: Fiorentina 4-2 Benevento

