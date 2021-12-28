Football Betting Tips – Famalicao v Belenenses preview & prediction

Famalicao and Belenenses are both in deep trouble at the moment and will approach this game as a relegation six-pointer

Famalicao v Belenenses Match preview

Rui Pedro Silva knows his team has a mountain to climb as they fight for their very survival in topflight Portuguese football. They’re 16th in the league and just three points above their visitors. Things are not going to be easy for the home side who have been inconsistent to say the least.

Pedro Nuno’s men are winless in four and haven’t won since October when they beat Santa Clara 2-1. With just one win so far, BSAD are likely to go down.

Famalicao v Belenenses Team News

Diogo Figueiras is still not fit enough while Heriberto Tavares is recovering from a leg injury.

The visitors will be without Chico Teixeira who has been out since September.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Junior; Figueiras, Penetra, Ricceli, Marin; Pepe, Pickel; B Rodrigues, Brazao, Jaime; Banza

Belenenses possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Varela, Ribeiro, Carraca, Tavares, Calila; Phete, Lopes, Akas; Safira, Nuno

Famalicao v Belenenses Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Famalicao v Belenenses from bet365:

Match Winner

Famalicao: 5/6

Draw: 12/5

Belenenses: 16/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under 2.5: 4/5

Famalicao v Belenenses Match Prediction

Both teams have their defensive problems but also struggle in front of goal. A draw seems to be the most likely outcome.

Predicted Final Score: Famalicao 1-1 Belenenses

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

