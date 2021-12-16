Football Betting Tips – Estoril v Famalicao preview & prediction

On a three-game losing streak, Famalicao will be eager to return to winning ways as they battle it out with Estoril at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Estoril v Famalicao Match preview

Ivo Vieira has a job on his hands as he looks to steer his team clear of the relegation zone. On Friday, they take on the Canaries who have made a great start to life back in Portuguese topflight. They’re currently in fifth place in the league standings and trail fourth-place Braga by a single point.

With six wins and six draws, Bruno Pinheiro’s men are a treat to watch and would be eager to return to winning ways after losing out 1-0 to Belenenses last weekend.

Famalicao on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Benfica in their previous encounter. With only 10 points on the board, the away side are close to the relegation zone so they need to start picking up wins. Defensive frailties have seen them concede 28 goals already.

Estoril v Famalicao Team News

Lucas Africo is out for the season for the home side.

Famalicao meanwhile, will be without Diogo Figueiras with Heriberto Tavares also unlikely to miss out due to injury.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Silva; Soria, Farraresi, Patrick, Joaozinho; Loreintz, Geraldes; Franco, Gomes, Fonte; Xavier

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Junior; Figueiras, Penetra, Ricceli, Marin; Pepe, Pickel; B Rodrigues, Brazao, Jaime; Banza

Estoril v Famalicao Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Estoril v Famalicao from bet365:

Match Winner

Estoril: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Famalicao: 13/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under 2.5: 9/11

Estoril v Famalicao Match Prediction

Estoril’s highflying season will continue and they are likely to treat the game against their struggling visitors as a straightforward affair.

Predicted Final Score: Estoril 2-0 Famalicao

Best Bet: Estoril to win at 8/5

How to watch Estoril v Famalicao Live Stream

