Levante will be hoping to end their winless streak and start a journey from the bottom of the table when they visit RCDE Espanyol.

The two sides will meet on the 11th of December at 14:00 BST.

Espanyol will play host to bottom-placed Levante this weekend as they seek to continue their journey to the top of the table. A win or draw would see them continue their home form against Levante as they have had 3 draws, 3 wins and 1 loss in the last 7 encounters.



Levante on the other hand have a lot to fight for and will give it their all. They are currently last on the La Liga table and will be hoping for a bounce come kick-off. Espanyol are 11th on the league table and have 2 wins and 2 draws in their last 4 matches. Levante are in a bad place with no win in their last 24 La Liga games. They have 11 draws and 13 losses in their last 24 La Liga games.

Espanyol vs Levante team news

Espanyol will be without injured Oscar Gil. David Lopez will be a doubt due to injury as well. Fran Merida is serving a suspension from picking up a red card against Rayo Vallecano. For Levante, Gozalo Molero, Sergio Postigo, Jorge Miramon, and Ruben Vezo are all doubts sue to injuries.



Espanyol starting lineup: Lopez, Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Bare, Herrera, Embarba, Darder, Puado, De Tomas

Levante possible starting lineup: Cardenas, Son, Duarte, Mustafi, Clerc, Bardhi, Pepelu, Campana, De Frutos, Morales, Roger

Espanyol vs Levante form guide

Espanyol have won 5 of their last 6 home La Liga games. Levante do not have a win so far this season. Their last win came in April 2021 against Eibar. Since then, they have had 11 draws and 13 losses. So, Espanyol clearly wins a battle of forms.

Espanyol vs Levante odds

The latest betting odds for Espanyol vs Levante are from BetUK.



Match winner:

Espanyol – 2.04

Draw – 3.35

Levante – 3.90



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.06

Under 2.5: 1.75



Both teams to score

Yes – 1.81

No – 1.92

Espanyol vs Levante prediction

Most of the best football betting sites favour an Espanyol win. A levante win seems unlikely despite being long overdue. Sportslens thinks Espanyol takes this one.



Prediction: Espanyol wins.